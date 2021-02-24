Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share.

NYSE:DDS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The stock had a trading volume of 868,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,751. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Dillard's alerts:

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.