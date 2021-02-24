Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. 103,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

