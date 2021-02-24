Diversified Portfolios Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 88.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
MDT stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.63. 103,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,039. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.28. The firm has a market cap of $159.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.93.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
