Dnb Asa (DNHBY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.82 on March 11th

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

DNHBY opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Dnb Asa has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.56.

DNHBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

