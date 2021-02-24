Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.75. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,829. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.92. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

PLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

