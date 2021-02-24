DREP (DREP) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. DREP has a market cap of $27.44 million and $1.14 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

DREP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.