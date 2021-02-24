Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.28-1.30 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

