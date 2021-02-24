EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. EchoStar has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $39.03.

Get EchoStar alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.