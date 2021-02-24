Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 406,790 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

