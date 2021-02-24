Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 15.3%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s stock price dropped 15.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 1,499,776 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,016,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

