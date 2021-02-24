Employers (NYSE:EIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Employers Holdings, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers compensation insurance focused on select small businesses engaged in low to medium hazard industries. It markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers, as well as through its strategic partnerships and alliances and relationships with national, regional, and local trade groups and associations. Employers Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Reno, Nevada. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EIG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.40. 255,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.03. Employers has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $43.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $98,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

