EOSDT Price Tops $0.99 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $771,680.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002053 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.98 or 0.00460093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00069048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00077891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00055054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.65 or 0.00486472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072498 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

