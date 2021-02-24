Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $821.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix stock opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $714.33 and a 200 day moving average of $742.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.64, for a total value of $646,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.