Equitable Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,518 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,601.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 218,439 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

