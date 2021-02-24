Equitable Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 31,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $94.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

