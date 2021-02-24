Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel stock opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

