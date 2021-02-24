Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 13,800 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Baozun worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

