Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

UNP stock opened at $206.96 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

