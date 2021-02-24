Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 1,861,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,678. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

