Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.83

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.83 and last traded at $75.45, with a volume of 2983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.76.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 19,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $800,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,432 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,884. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

