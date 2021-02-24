EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER traded up $5.22 on Tuesday, reaching $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,504. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.48 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $136,305.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

