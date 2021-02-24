Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 1,724,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,888,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Creative Planning grew its stake in Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Evolus by 9.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evolus by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolus by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

