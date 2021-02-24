Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.06% of Fair Isaac worth $158,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $458.57 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $481.06 and a 200-day moving average of $460.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

