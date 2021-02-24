FDx Advisors Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason W. Myers sold 253,912 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $12,058,280.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,211,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,515,091.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,148,670. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

