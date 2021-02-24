FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $93.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.76.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

