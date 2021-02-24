FIL Ltd Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,443 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,962,134 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $821,045,000 after buying an additional 106,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,198,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $440,460,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,353,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $186,324,000 after buying an additional 167,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 98.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 992,396 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $136,664,000 after buying an additional 492,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 135.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 941,166 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after buying an additional 540,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $34,432.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $260,802.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,653.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

