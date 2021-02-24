First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,070. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

