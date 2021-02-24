Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 10.1%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price fell 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $16.29. 16,010,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 11,368,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $9,604,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000.

Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

