Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will post $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.20 million and the lowest is $26.30 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $86.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $137.70 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $147.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. 17,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,044. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $556.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.64. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $17.30.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,531 shares of company stock valued at $221,106 in the last three months. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.