Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys 572,178 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,178 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 3.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $796,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,359. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.