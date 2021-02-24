Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, RTT News reports. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.30-1.55 EPS.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. Flowserve has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

