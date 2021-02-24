Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.59

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $604.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Flushing Financial by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 78,762 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Flushing Financial by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

