Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.79. 285,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

