Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €72.00 by UBS Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.40 ($94.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.18 ($82.56).

ETR:FME opened at €58.02 ($68.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €64.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

