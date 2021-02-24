Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $173.52.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FRPT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

