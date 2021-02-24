FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.14, but opened at C$0.12. FTI Foodtech International shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 2,015 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise. It exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. The company also focuses on developing FLASH coins for the barter and food industries. In addition, it engages in the surplus goods business.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for FTI Foodtech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Foodtech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.