FUD.finance (FUD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $10,280.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $566,272.67 and approximately $10,280.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for about $24.18 or 0.00047570 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00536313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061259 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.67 or 0.00516691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074861 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,416 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.