FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By Desjardins

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$17.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.94. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$18.37. The company has a market cap of C$883.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

