FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) stock opened at C$3.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$569.80 million and a PE ratio of 28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$4.92.

About Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.