FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Uni-Select in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Shares of UNS opened at C$9.25 on Wednesday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$11.77. The stock has a market cap of C$392.08 million and a PE ratio of -12.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

