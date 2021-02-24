Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JKPTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Gamesys Group stock remained flat at $$18.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.