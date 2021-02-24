GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.

NYSE GLOG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get GasLog alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.