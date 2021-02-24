GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%.
NYSE GLOG opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.
GasLog Company Profile
GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.
