GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCMG. William Blair began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

