Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.48 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.48 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00035420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.65 or 0.00735451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00039119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00060107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.