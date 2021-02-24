Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) dropped 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 3,125,907 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,819,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

