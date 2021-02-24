German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.41

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,661,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

