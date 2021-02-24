GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GFL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 1,448,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

