GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.93 on Major Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $416.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00496625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00066962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00080842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.01 or 0.00476482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073681 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,718,009 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

