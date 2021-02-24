Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

NYSE GFI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 5,368,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,271. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 327,748 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 555,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

