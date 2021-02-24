Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 106,278 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,549 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBTX shares. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.62%.

In related news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,613 shares of company stock worth $11,296,631. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

