Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $8,603,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 131.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

